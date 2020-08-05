Crow Wing Food Co-op Holding Crowdfunding Campaign To Support Expansion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing Food Co-op is holding an online crowdfunding campaign to bring support to their new location in downtown Brainerd.

After securing the facility, the Crow Wing Food Co-op has looked for ways to raise money in order to minimize debt for the new location and amenities.

The member-owned grocery store is currently holding a online crowdfunding campaign to offer incentives to each person who donates. Although the store has received a few grants, additional fundraising efforts were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign will help fund the store’s new deli that will offer directly sourced fresh foods. The public can make a donation to the Crow Wing Food Co-op GoFundMe page or by stopping by their current location on Washington street in Brainerd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today