Crow Wing Food Co-op Holding Crowdfunding Campaign To Support Expansion
The Crow Wing Food Co-op is holding an online crowdfunding campaign to bring support to their new location in downtown Brainerd.
After securing the facility, the Crow Wing Food Co-op has looked for ways to raise money in order to minimize debt for the new location and amenities.
The member-owned grocery store is currently holding a online crowdfunding campaign to offer incentives to each person who donates. Although the store has received a few grants, additional fundraising efforts were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign will help fund the store’s new deli that will offer directly sourced fresh foods. The public can make a donation to the Crow Wing Food Co-op GoFundMe page or by stopping by their current location on Washington street in Brainerd.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.