Crow Wing Environmental Candidate Forum Announced

Crow Wing Lakes and Rivers Alliance, Brainerd Lakes United for the Environment and the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society have all come together to host a “Crow Wing County Environmental” Forum via Zoom for October 21st.

Candidates who will be speaking during the virtual forum include: Candidates running for State Senate District 10; State Representative in Districts 10A and 10B; Crow Wing County Commissioner; and Crow Wing Soil and Water Board

The Forum is set to begin at 7 p.m on the 21st and the public can join the Zoom format via the following info:

Zoom Webinar at https://tinyurl.com/2020candidateforum

Or by phone at (312) 626- 6799, when prompted enter

Webinar ID: 828 0708 1385, and Passcode: 680673

The event is free for the public but it will not be an interactive event between public and candidates.

