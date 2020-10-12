Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Environmental Candidate Forum Announced

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 12 2020

Crow Wing Lakes and Rivers Alliance, Brainerd Lakes United for the Environment and the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society have all come together to host a “Crow Wing County Environmental” Forum via Zoom for October 21st.

Candidates who will be speaking during the virtual forum include: Candidates running for State Senate District 10; State Representative in Districts 10A and 10B; Crow Wing County Commissioner; and Crow Wing Soil and Water Board

The Forum is set to begin at 7 p.m on the 21st and the public can join the Zoom format via the following info:

  • Zoom Webinar at https://tinyurl.com/2020candidateforum
  • Or by phone at (312) 626- 6799, when prompted enter
    Webinar ID: 828 0708 1385, and Passcode: 680673

The event is free for the public but it will not be an interactive event between public and candidates.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Reported Friday

Over 20 New COVID-19 Cases Each In Beltrami and Crow Wing Counties on Thursday

Three Candidates Recommended for Ninth Judicial District Vacancy

COVID-19 Positive Cases Steadily Increasing in the State

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.