Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Energized Promotes Personal Happiness at Annual Summit

Hanky HazeltonSep. 16 2022

With the organization finally able to meet in person again, Crow Wing Energized held its 9th annual summit on Friday at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church in Baxter. The event’s purpose was to use positive psychology to maximize happiness at home and in the workplace.

The event provided many opportunities for attendees to network and learn about what Crow Wing Energized is doing. Whether it’s mental or physical health, the summit’s focus is to serve the needs of the community.

For more health resources or information on Crow Wing Energized’s next event, you can visit their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

In Focus: Nevis Women’s Club Conference Encourages Women to Lead

Suicide Prevention Advocate Visits Brainerd to Discuss Mental Health, Screen Film

Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids Throws Car Show for National Assisted Living Week

Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing Co. Master Gardeners Give Back Through Growing

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.