Crow Wing Energized Promotes Personal Happiness at Annual Summit

With the organization finally able to meet in person again, Crow Wing Energized held its 9th annual summit on Friday at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church in Baxter. The event’s purpose was to use positive psychology to maximize happiness at home and in the workplace.

The event provided many opportunities for attendees to network and learn about what Crow Wing Energized is doing. Whether it’s mental or physical health, the summit’s focus is to serve the needs of the community.

For more health resources or information on Crow Wing Energized’s next event, you can visit their website.

