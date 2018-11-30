Crow Wing Energized Holds 2nd Annual Workplace Wellness Conference

A unique conference was held this week in Brainerd that brought area community leaders together to learn about ways to bring wellness into the workplace.

The second annual conference was put on by Crow Wing Energized and focused on ways to increase resiliency and wellness in the workplace. Throughout the day participants learned tools to increase stress reduction and resiliency building skills. They also touched on ways to reduce mental health stigma. The organizers hope that the attendees will bring what they learned at the conference back to their place of work to create a healthier workplace.

“Most of the people in our community are at work a majority of the time throughout a day and so if we help to create a culture that when they’re there most of the day, has healthier eating choices, has an opportunity for maybe expanded breaks that are physical activity, our work sites in turn will be more productive, have less absenteeism, and create more energy around the work site,” said Cassie Carey, Crow Wing Energized Program Manager.

Crow Wing Energized is a community health and wellness movement that aims to engage and empower community members to make the healthy choice the easy choice throughout Crow Wing County.