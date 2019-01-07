Lakeland PBS
Crow Wing Energized Forming Tobacco Coalition

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 7 2019
Crow Wing Energized, based in Brainerd, announced Monday that it is forming a coalition on tobacco use.

Those interested in learning more about the tobacco coalition are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday, January 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in the Thabes 1 Conference Room.

According to a release, the tobacco industry spends $110.5 million each year promoting tobacco products in Minnesota. That amounts to around $12,614 every hour.

The most recent Crow Wing County Community Health Survey found that nearly 1 in 4 (23.3%) of people use tobacco, an increase from 17.6% in the 2014 survey.

The Minnesota Department of Health, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing Energized, and partners support community-driven solutions to create tobacco-free environments and promote quitting.

Communities are working to:

  • Reduce tobacco industry influence in retail stores
  • Increase the price of tobacco
  • Provide support and resources to Minnesota smokers who want to quit
  • Raise the minimum tobacco sales age to 12
  • Promote smoke-free environments
  • Engage diverse populations throughout Minnesota
