Crow Wing Energized Forming Tobacco Coalition

Crow Wing Energized, based in Brainerd, announced Monday that it is forming a coalition on tobacco use.

Those interested in learning more about the tobacco coalition are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday, January 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in the Thabes 1 Conference Room.

According to a release, the tobacco industry spends $110.5 million each year promoting tobacco products in Minnesota. That amounts to around $12,614 every hour.

The most recent Crow Wing County Community Health Survey found that nearly 1 in 4 (23.3%) of people use tobacco, an increase from 17.6% in the 2014 survey.

The Minnesota Department of Health, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing Energized, and partners support community-driven solutions to create tobacco-free environments and promote quitting.

Communities are working to:

Reduce tobacco industry influence in retail stores

Increase the price of tobacco

Provide support and resources to Minnesota smokers who want to quit

Raise the minimum tobacco sales age to 12

Promote smoke-free environments

Engage diverse populations throughout Minnesota