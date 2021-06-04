Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County’s Roadside Cleanup App Now Available

Lakeland News — Jun. 3 2021

A roadside cleanup app is now available for Crow Wing County residents.

The “Pick A Mile” program is an easy-to-use app where residents can reserve a stretch of road to cleanup. You can choose a specific two-mile section and also see what roads have already been chosen and what roads remain available.

You can reserve your two-mile stretch by visiting crowwing.us/PickAMile.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

EPA Orders Soil Cleanup at St. Regis Site on Leech Lake Reservation

21 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 690 New Cases Reported Friday

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Struggling to Fill Open Positions

Bomb Squad Responds After Possibly Live Mortar Found Near Nimrod

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.