Crow Wing County’s Roadside Cleanup App Now Available
A roadside cleanup app is now available for Crow Wing County residents.
The “Pick A Mile” program is an easy-to-use app where residents can reserve a stretch of road to cleanup. You can choose a specific two-mile section and also see what roads have already been chosen and what roads remain available.
You can reserve your two-mile stretch by visiting crowwing.us/PickAMile.
