Crow Wing County’s BLADE To Host “Know The Truth” Webinar

Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education (BLADE) is set to host “Know The Truth” webinar on October 20th, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event will be free and presentations will feature information on local substance use trends, real-time local youth responses to current events and will provide tools to support young people in regards to substance use and mental health.

Presenters for the event include the following: Crow Wing County Sheriff, Scott Goddard, Drug Taskforce Member – Lakes Area Drug Investigative Unit, School Resource Officers, Personal Stories of Addiction & Recovery, Know the TruthTM Prevention Program and the BLADE Coalition.

The Agenda is as follows:

6:30PM – 7:00PM | Community Resources

7:00PM -8:00PM | Presentations

8:00PM-8:30PM | Live Q&A

To register for the event, click here

