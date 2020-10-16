Crow Wing County’s BLADE To Host “Know The Truth” Webinar
Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education (BLADE) is set to host “Know The Truth” webinar on October 20th, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The event will be free and presentations will feature information on local substance use trends, real-time local youth responses to current events and will provide tools to support young people in regards to substance use and mental health.
Presenters for the event include the following: Crow Wing County Sheriff, Scott Goddard, Drug Taskforce Member – Lakes Area Drug Investigative Unit, School Resource Officers, Personal Stories of Addiction & Recovery, Know the TruthTM Prevention Program and the BLADE Coalition.
The Agenda is as follows:
6:30PM – 7:00PM | Community Resources
7:00PM -8:00PM | Presentations
8:00PM-8:30PM | Live Q&A
To register for the event, click here
