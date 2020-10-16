Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County’s BLADE To Host “Know The Truth” Webinar

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 16 2020

Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education (BLADE) is set to host “Know The Truth” webinar on October 20th, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event will be free and presentations will feature information on local substance use trends, real-time local youth responses to current events and will provide tools to support young people in regards to substance use and mental health.

Presenters for the event include the following: Crow Wing County Sheriff, Scott Goddard, Drug Taskforce Member – Lakes Area Drug Investigative Unit, School Resource Officers, Personal Stories of Addiction & Recovery, Know the TruthTM Prevention Program and the BLADE Coalition.

The Agenda is as follows:

6:30PM – 7:00PM | Community Resources
7:00PM -8:00PM | Presentations
8:00PM-8:30PM | Live Q&A

To register for the event, click here

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Brainerd Public Library Offering Free Gardening Webinar

“Lake Country Cares” Hosting Business Webinar

BLADE Hosts Community Listening Event To Talk Next Steps For Program

BLADE Looks To Tackle Crow Wing County Drug Problem In New, Collaborative Way

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.