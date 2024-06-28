Jun 28, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

Crow Wing County Wrapping Up Seal Coating Project

The Crow Wing County Highway Department is wrapping up its annual bituminous seal coating of county state aid highways and roads.

The project spans over 46 miles worth of county roads as well as an additional 20 miles of city and township roads.

The County first started seal coating roads in 2009 and its main purpose is to prolong the life of the roads.

The Highway Department expects to finish the project by the fourth of July.

 

