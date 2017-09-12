DONATE

Crow Wing County Wins Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 12 2017
Crow Wing County was awarded with the Distinguished Budget Presentation award.

The Government Finance Officers Association has recognized the county based on their annual budget presentation book that lines out a 10 year comparison plan of the county wide budget.

Crow Wing is 1 of only 6 counties throughout all of Minnesota’s 87 counties to complete the requirements.

The award this year makes 4 consecutive years of achievement for the county.

Jason Rausch the Crow Wing County Finance Director is honored to win the award and hopes the public will access the documents to understand how the finances for the county are divided.

