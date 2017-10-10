DONATE

Crow Wing County Will End Sentence To Serve Program

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 10 2017
The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has approved the 30 day notice to end the Sentence To Serve program throughout the county.

For over 20 years the program has granted opportunities to inmates who qualify under a strict set of credentials.

The Crow Wing County Jail is seeing a lower number of inmates and few of those qualify for the Sentence To Serve program. Over the last year participation has decreased significantly.

For those inmates who still do qualify, they will be able to do work within the facilities after the program officially ends in 30 days.

The closing of the program will save Crow Wing County $65,797 in 2018. The savings will help the county but the Sheriff’s Office is sad to see such a beneficial program go. Sheriff Todd Dahl shares his input on the decision:

