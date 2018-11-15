Crow Wing County WIC Program Found To Have Met All Regulations

The Crow Wing County WIC Program was found to have met all federal and state regulations at their biennial Management Evaluation.

This is the eighth consecutive year that the program has met all regulations. The evaluation consisted of a review of Nutrition Services, Breastfeeding Services, Civil Rights, and Program Administration.

The in-depth review also included observations of site operations and client customer service. The Crow Wing County WIC team includes nutrition professionals and public health nurses.

WIC is a nutrition education and food program which is federally funded through a branch of the United States Department of Agriculture. The WIC Program in Crow Wing County currently serves approximately 1,200 women, children, and infants.