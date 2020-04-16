Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Treatment Programs Still Available Amid COVID-19

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 16 2020

Crow Wing County Community Services and local treatment programs are still committed to providing support to residents who struggle with substance use disorders and mental health issues.

While the CDC has recommended social distancing, residents in Crow Wing County are still dealing with mental health and substance use challenges which are only being exasperated in these difficult times. Social distancing can turn into social isolation, therefore staying connected and asking for help is very important.

Crow Wing County Community Services is offering some tips to combat some of the issues people are struggling with. The first tip is to use web- and phone-based services. Many support groups, churches, and mental health and substance abuse programs are available through other communication methods.

The second tip is to stay active. It is important to be intentional in any activity, and residents can establish new routines like exercising, walking, or riding a bike.

If you or someone you know needs more information or assistance, contact Crow Wing County Community Services Chemical Health Unit. If you are a local recovery support group that would benefit from some assistance in paying for and setting up the web-based platform Zoom for conducting meetings, call 218-824-1140 or visit www.crowwing.us/169/Chemical-Dependency.

For AA support group meetings or information on how to connect, you can see what Narcotics Anonymous meetings are near you at www.naminnesota.us.

The Crisis Line and Referral Service number is 218-828-4357 or toll-free at 800-462-5525.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

