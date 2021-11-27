Crow Wing County Toys for Kids Collects Donations From Drivers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Toys for Kids program from the Heartland Detachment of the Marine Corps League kicked off its 40th year Friday in Brainerd.

From 8 AM until 4 PM on Friday, they collected toys or donations from drivers traveling through Brainerd. As they set up shop in the parking lot of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Ace Hardware, they were kept warm by a fire and the fact that they were helping those in need.

Toy donations are being accepted at multiple locations, and all of the gifts will be distributed to families in the Brainerd Lakes Area. More information can be found on the Crow Wing Toys for Kids Facebook page.

