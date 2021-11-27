Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Toys for Kids Collects Donations From Drivers

Lakeland News — Nov. 26 2021

The Toys for Kids program from the Heartland Detachment of the Marine Corps League kicked off its 40th year Friday in Brainerd.

From 8 AM until 4 PM on Friday, they collected toys or donations from drivers traveling through Brainerd. As they set up shop in the parking lot of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Ace Hardware, they were kept warm by a fire and the fact that they were helping those in need.

Toy donations are being accepted at multiple locations, and all of the gifts will be distributed to families in the Brainerd Lakes Area. More information can be found on the Crow Wing Toys for Kids Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Celebrates 25 Years of Light with Annual “Night We Light” Ceremony

UPDATE: Two Women Involved in Highway 210 Crash Near Brainerd Identified

Walker Gets Ready for “Festival of Lights” Event

Over Half a Million Lights, Fireworks to Brighten Up Bemidji at 25th Annual Night We Light

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.