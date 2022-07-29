Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County to Test Electronic Voting Machines Before The Primary Election

Ryan BowlerJul. 28 2022

With Primary elections only a couple weeks away. The ongoing debate of election fraud within Crow Wing County is at its peak right now. The last County Board meeting saw one of its biggest public comments in recent history as 13 residents spoke on their concerns.

Crow Wing County is using the same Dominion Tabulators since 2018. For the 2022 election those systems have received a software update which by law requires the county to notify residents of the changes 60 days before elections.

A proposal was brought up to have votes digitally counted as well as hand counted in order to compare the results but ultimately this was shut down due to the fact that any resident can pay to have votes manually re-counted after results have been certified.

Tomorrow and Friday the County will be testing the voting machines and have invited the public to come and see the verification process. At The Crow Wing County Land Services Building between 10am and 2pm public testing of the machines will take place. The Primary Elections begin on August 9th.

