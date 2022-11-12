Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County to Seek Bids for Legal Representation in Child Support & Protection Cases

Lakeland News — Nov. 11 2022

The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has approved a motion to go out for bids in search of contracts for legal services, so that the county can provide representation in certain types of cases involving child support or child protective services.

Crow Wing County is required by law to cover the cost of any cases where Community Services believes a parent’s right to their child should be terminated. With something as serious as potentially taking away someone’s parental rights or any child support cases, the county believes that no matter someone’s situation, they should have access to quality representation.

“This is for those who – who are in cases involving children in need of protection, termination of parental rights, child support contempt cases, commitment cases, including sexually dangerous psychopaths,” said county administrator Tim Houle. “We have some contractors that represent some folks who are indigent in those types of cases.”

This will be the first time that Crow Wing County has bid for new contracts since 2018.

By — Lakeland News

