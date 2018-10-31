Lakeland PBS
Crow Wing County to Purchase Historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower

Anthony Scott
Oct. 31 2018
Crow Wing County’s purchase of the Historic Pequot Lakes fire tower and surrounding 41.4 acres from the Minnesota DNR has been finalized.

Crow Wing County purchased the land and fire tower for one dollar with the intent to renovate and reopen the tower and surrounding site. Improvements will be made with the support of local community organizations, donations and county park dollars. The Pequot Lakes Historical Society, the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association and several local units of government have shown support for the tower since its future came into question. Crow Wing County carries liability insurance and the tower site will fall under its umbrella of coverage.

“Yesterday’s reception of the documents that transfers title of the fire tower to the county is a huge step forward,” County Board Chairman Paul Thiede, Pequot Lakes, states. “We can now begin to move toward a process which will eventually see it open to the public.”

The 100-foot-tall tower was built in 1934 and was once used by the DNR forestry staff to watch for wildfires. It was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. The tower has been on the National Historic Lookout Register since 1993. The fire tower is located on a 40-acre parcel of land near Pequot Lakes north of County Highway 11 and east of Highway 371.

