Nov 4, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

Crow Wing County to Participate in Operation Green Light for Veterans

Crow Wing County is showing its support for those who have served the country ahead of Veterans Day.

Recently, Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution declaring Crow Wing County’s participation in Operation Green Light at the county board meeting.

Now in its third year, the Operation Green Light initiative raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

Operation Green Light will commence in Crow Wing County on November 4th and run through Veterans Day on the 11th.

