Crow Wing County to Host Virtual COVID-19 Information Session
Crow Wing County Public Health will be hosting a virtual presentation to offer information on COVID-19. On Wednesday, March 3 from 12:00 to 12:30 pm Crow Wing County Public Health Supervisor, Michelle Moritz will be giving the latest local information on the virus and vaccine distribution.
Topics will include COVID-19 status, testing centers, quarantine guidance, as well as vaccination distribution; including priority groups.
It is open to any adult community member and their family members who want to learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic in Crow Wing County.
Those interested can register here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the
meeting.
Any additional questions can be directed to, Cuyuna Area Connections Coordinator Cassie Carey at 218-821-6975, or e-mail at careyconsulting34@gmail.com.
