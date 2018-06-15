Lakeland PBS
Crow Wing County To Host Relay for Life Event

Anthony Scott
Jun. 14 2018
Cancer has affected almost everyone in one way or another, and around the world Relay for Life events are held to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Tomorrow is your chance to raise money in the Crow Wing area with the 27th annual Crow Wing County Relay for Life event. The goal is to keep at least one member of each team walking on the track at all times to raise awareness to the fact that cancer never rests. There are seventeen teams signed up for the event, but there is still time to get in on the action. This year relay for life will be held indoors at the Curling Center at the Crow Wing County Fair due to weather concerns.

Relay for Life will run through the night tomorrow starting at 5 P.M. and ending at 2:30 in the morning.

To hear from the co-chair of the event, Karen Rosenow, click on the video below.

