Crow Wing County To Hold Land Sale

Crow Wing County Will hold a public land sale auction on December 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Land Services Building in Brainerd.

The auction will be held in meeting rooms 1 and 2 in the Land Services Building at 322 Laurel Street.

Eighty-six tracts of tax-forfeited land valued at $1.9 million will be offered for sale at the public auction.

The available properties are located throughout Crow Wing County, from the Mille Lacs Lake area all the way to Ideal Township, with many lots in Brainerd and Crosby.

Among the 86 tracts of land available, 42 are waterfront properties and 19 are greater than 20 acres in size.

Crow Wing County Land Services manages 105,000 acres of forest land for timber production and diverse recreational opportunities.

The properties that are for sale can found online at taxforfeit.crowwing.us.