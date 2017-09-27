Crow Wing County To Hold Hazardous Waste Collection

Crow Wing County Land Services Departments will hold its final organized collections for the 2017 season. The Household Hazardous Waste Program will host events at the County Landfill for area residents on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Area residents can dispose of unwanted chemicals, cleaning products, pesticides, herbicides, paints, stains and automotive chemicals during the collection.

Upon arriving at the landfill, residents need to stop in the Landfill Office and discuss what items are going to be disposed. Items brought to the County Landfill must be covered to ensure roadways are not littered with debris.

There will be only emergency collections from November through April.

Contractors and businesses will also have one last opportunity for collection on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As of 2017, the program will accept architectural latex paint from contractors and businesses at no cost.