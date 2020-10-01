Crow Wing County to Hold Final Household Hazardous Waste Collection for 2020

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Officials from the Crow Wing County Land Services Department’s Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program announced that they will hold their final organized collection event for the 2020 season on October 3rd (Saturday) and October 7th (Wednesday) from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Crow Wing County landfill for Crow Wing County residents.

This will be the last opportunity of the year to dispose of unwanted chemicals, cleaning products, pesticides, herbicides, paints, stains, and automotive chemicals.

Upon arriving at the county landfill site, residents must stop at the landfill office. The attendant with the Land Service Department will explain the items to be disposed and provide directions to where the HHW facility is located at the site.

County officials want the public to note that all loads coming to the landfill must be covered to ensure roadways are not littered with debris. Uncovered loads may be subjected to additional fees.

During the winter months (November through April), HHW will only be taken for emergency situations, such as residents who are moving or an estate that must dispose of hazardous materials and cannot wait until HHW programs open in May of 2021.

To schedule an appointment during winter months, contact the Solid Waste Department located at the Crow Wing County Landfill at (218) 824-1290.

