Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County to Hold Final Household Hazardous Waste Collection for 2020

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 1 2020

Officials from the Crow Wing County Land Services Department’s Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program announced that they will hold their final organized collection event for the 2020 season on October 3rd (Saturday) and October 7th (Wednesday) from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Crow Wing County landfill for Crow Wing County residents.

This will be the last opportunity of the year to dispose of unwanted chemicals, cleaning products, pesticides, herbicides, paints, stains, and automotive chemicals.

Upon arriving at the county landfill site, residents must stop at the landfill office. The attendant with the Land Service Department will explain the items to be disposed and provide directions to where the HHW facility is located at the site.

County officials want the public to note that all loads coming to the landfill must be covered to ensure roadways are not littered with debris. Uncovered loads may be subjected to additional fees.

During the winter months (November through April), HHW will only be taken for emergency situations, such as residents who are moving or an estate that must dispose of hazardous materials and cannot wait until HHW programs open in May of 2021.

To schedule an appointment during winter months, contact the Solid Waste Department located at the Crow Wing County Landfill at (218) 824-1290.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Pass 100,000

689 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 New Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

817 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported in MN Tuesday

Identity of Deceased Victim in Car Crash Released by Crow Wing County Sheriff

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.