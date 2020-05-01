Crow Wing County To Continue Online Help Through Extended Stay At Home Order

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County officials announced that they will continue serving residents online and by phone during the extended stay at home executive order by Governor Tim Walz.

Officials also explained that the plan is to re-open county buildings to the public starting Monday, May 18th unless there are drastic changes to the community related to the pandemic.

“We are continuing to provide vital county services to those who need them while practicing safe social distancing guidelines for the health of all residents and our employees. We continue to be open for business, just not in the traditional way. We are still here working to serve our residents.

County Administer Tim Houle released this statement on the matter:

“We are working behind the scenes making necessary adjustments in each building to allow for social distancing, less face to face close contact and to put procedures in place to be ready to reopen our doors. We have seen many residents utilize online help and we will continue to encourage services electronically long after our doors are open. We are maximizing this time to also work with local businesses about ways to share state and federal guidelines to safely open their doors, restart our economy and continue to keep the health and safety of our residents a top priority.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today