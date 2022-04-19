Crow Wing County to Build Roundabout on East Side of Crosby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Highway Department has adopted a five-year multi-million-dollar highway improvement plan, and the first project on the list is a brand-new roundabout.

The roundabout will be located at the intersection of County Road 31 and Highway 210 on the east side of Crosby. Currently, there is an assisted living facility as well as a new grocery store, but the new store has caused a very irregular traffic pattern, something the Highway Department is looking to fix with the roundabout.

“MnDOT has actually entrusted us with the design, so our staff is quite talented and I’m very proud of them,” said Timothy Bray, Crow Wing County Engineer, “and they’ve entrusted us with actually doing the design, and we’ve been working very hard with them, so we’re in charge of the project, even though it’s primarily on the trunk highway.”

The project is set to be complete by the end of the spring. Information regarding road closings, detours, and possible delays can be found on the Crow Wing County Highway website.

