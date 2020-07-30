Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County To Begin Highway Construction Next Week

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 30 2020

Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance officials announced crews will perform spray patching operations on Minnesota State Highway 66 and 16, starting next Monday and extending throughout the week.

Maintenance crews will be working in the drive lane and on the shoulders simultaneously, creating the need to close one or more lanes of traffic. Signing, flaggers or portable traffic lights will control the traffic flow through these work areas.

The County also released that maintenance crews will begin mowing roadway ditches for a second time this year. This work will continue throughout the week, on various county roads.

For further information on the county highway system, or to report a roadway issue, you can contact the Highway Department at (218) 824-1110 or visit the Crow Wing County website at http://www.crowwing.us.

 

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

