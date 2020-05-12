Crow Wing County Teen Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting
A Crow Wing County teenager was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot with a firearm by a member of his family.
Those involved with the investigation confirmed today that they believe the firearm was discharged accidentally and struck the teenager in the stomach/abdomen area. The 17-year-old boy was transported to Essentia Health initially and was then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital for multiple surgeries.
The teenage boy is believed to currently be in good condition.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.