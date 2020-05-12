Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Teen Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting

Nathan Green — May. 11 2020

A Crow Wing County teenager was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot with a firearm by a member of his family.

Those involved with the investigation confirmed today that they believe the firearm was discharged accidentally and struck the teenager in the stomach/abdomen area. The 17-year-old boy was transported to Essentia Health initially and was then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital for multiple surgeries.

The teenage boy is believed to currently be in good condition.

