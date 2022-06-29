Crow Wing County Surveying Homeowners, Businesses on Storm Damage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County is working with the State of Minnesota to ask residential and business owners if they suffered substantial damage from recent storms.

The dates these storms occurred were May 29-30 and June 20-24. If you have damage in excess of 40%, you can fill out a survey, and someone will be in contact with you.

The deadline to respond is July 31st. You can access the survey here. If you have questions or need more information, you can call 218-824-1044.

