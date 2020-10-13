Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Small Businesses and Non Profits Can Apply for Second Round of CARES Act

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 13 2020

Crow Wing County Commissioners approved a second round of CARES Act relief grants to provide money from the county’s allocation of federal CARES Act funds to help local small businesses and nonprofits who have suffered financially due to the pandemic.

“Our board has been very concerned about the economic impact to our small businesses during the pandemic. We remain focused to helping them provide important jobs and resources to our community,” said Crow Wing County Board Chair, Steve Barrows. “Our local nonprofits play a vital role in building healthy communities by providing critical services for our residents. We hope these grants can provide some relief during these stressful times.”

There was almost $2.5 million left for additional grants, leaving approximately $2 million to be
directed toward small businesses and $560,000 for nonprofits in round 2. Commissioners voted unanimously to allocate remaining funds to additional grants, as well as expand eligibility to residents applying for relief funds.

According to Crow Wing County officials, the first round of grants approved 182 small business applications totaling more than $1.7 million and 63 local nonprofit applications were also approved totaling almost $600,000.

The latest round of grants now opens an application process to accept applications from any organization that provided free day care within Crow Wing County to critical sector workers early in the pandemic. The second round also opens an application process to accept applications from any public and private school for any additional unreimbursed COVID expenses.

The deadline to apply is October 23rd and to learn more about the grant click here

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

One New COVID-19 Death Reported in Beltrami County

Crow Wing Environmental Candidate Forum Announced

Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Reported Friday

Over 20 New COVID-19 Cases Each In Beltrami and Crow Wing Counties on Thursday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.