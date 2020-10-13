Crow Wing County Small Businesses and Non Profits Can Apply for Second Round of CARES Act

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Commissioners approved a second round of CARES Act relief grants to provide money from the county’s allocation of federal CARES Act funds to help local small businesses and nonprofits who have suffered financially due to the pandemic.

“Our board has been very concerned about the economic impact to our small businesses during the pandemic. We remain focused to helping them provide important jobs and resources to our community,” said Crow Wing County Board Chair, Steve Barrows. “Our local nonprofits play a vital role in building healthy communities by providing critical services for our residents. We hope these grants can provide some relief during these stressful times.”

There was almost $2.5 million left for additional grants, leaving approximately $2 million to be

directed toward small businesses and $560,000 for nonprofits in round 2. Commissioners voted unanimously to allocate remaining funds to additional grants, as well as expand eligibility to residents applying for relief funds.

According to Crow Wing County officials, the first round of grants approved 182 small business applications totaling more than $1.7 million and 63 local nonprofit applications were also approved totaling almost $600,000.

The latest round of grants now opens an application process to accept applications from any organization that provided free day care within Crow Wing County to critical sector workers early in the pandemic. The second round also opens an application process to accept applications from any public and private school for any additional unreimbursed COVID expenses.

The deadline to apply is October 23rd and to learn more about the grant click here

