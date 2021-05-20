Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Struggling to Fill Open Positions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard told county commissioners during their recent board meeting that they are not receiving enough qualified candidates.

“We’ve got openings right now in our patrol staff, corrections, working in the jail and our dispatch,” Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard said.

Given the number of agencies hiring with the number of quality candidates, Sheriff Goddard thinks this won’t change soon.

“It’s a battle that we’re all facing and it’s something I hope it’s short-sighted, but I have a feeling it’s not going to be,” said Goddard. “We’re going to be facing this challenge for quite a while coming.”

Anyone interested in viewing and applying for open positions can click here.

