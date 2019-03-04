Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Weekend Drive-By Shooting

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting east of Brainerd on Saturday, March 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 8:43 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 18000 block of State Highway 18. When deputies arrived, they learned from the complainant that several shots were fired from the highway towards the house.

Deputies confirmed that rounds hit the occupied home but no on in the residence was injured.

The case is under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 829-4749.