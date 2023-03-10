Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Invites Public to ‘Skate with a Cop’

Lakeland News — Mar. 10 2023

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office invited multiple law enforcement agencies to their second annual “Skate with a Cop” event this past Sunday.

This was a chance for kids to not only enjoy hot chocolate, wings, and cookies, but to meet McGruff the Crime Dog and see police officers in a positive light.

“We don’t want kids to be afraid, especially in today’s day and age, we just want to be out here, talk with the kids, interact with the kids,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Craig Katzenberger. “And then the second reason is, we want our deputies, our officers in the area being involved with the community, we want them involved in different events. We just think it’s important that they’re involved however they can be, especially in the communities they work.”

More than 50 people attended this year’s event.

