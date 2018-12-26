Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a private residence on State Highway 371 in unorganized territory.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place on December 14 but was only recently reported to law enforcement.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators have identified multiple suspects and witnesses to the robbery and continue the investigation. The suspects were known to the victims and no injuries occurred. It is believed that the robbery was drug related.
Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl does not believe there is any public safety risk beyond the incident in question.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Jackie, you are absolutely nuts. Kim was told to get out. We had to save ourselv... Read More
First off you had nothing to do with this day. You are a vicious human being wit... Read More
This not a misleading story by any means ! Why did you not help this family ge... Read More
This is a completely misleading story personally knowing the truth.... Read More