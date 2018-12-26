Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a private residence on State Highway 371 in unorganized territory.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place on December 14 but was only recently reported to law enforcement.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators have identified multiple suspects and witnesses to the robbery and continue the investigation. The suspects were known to the victims and no injuries occurred. It is believed that the robbery was drug related.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl does not believe there is any public safety risk beyond the incident in question.