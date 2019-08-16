Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Online Solicitation Sting

Aug. 16 2019

Investigators from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office arrested five individuals after conducting an online solicitation sting from August 13 through August 15.

According to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the operation investigators were targeting individuals seeking to have sexual contact with juveniles under 15 years old.

During the sting operation, Danny Lee Schroeder of Brainerd, Mark Joshua Ridlon of Ironton, William Anthony Desrocher of Brainerd, Eddy Alejandro Aquino Reynoso of Long Prairie, Douglas Arnold Odegard of Baxter were arrested for various charges related to solicitation of underage children to engage in sexual activity.

Sheriff Scott Goddard states, “I’m extremely saddened to learn that members of our communities were actively attempting to prey upon children. I want the citizens of Crow Wing County to know that my office has a very aggressive stance of this type of predatory behavior and I am very pleased with my investigators and those who provided my office with the assistance to stop these predators before they succeed in harming anyone. We will continue to tirelessly pursue anyone suspected of this type of behavior.”

Assisting the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID), and the Nisswa, Brainerd, and Baxter Police Departments.

 

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

BLADE Looks To Tackle Crow Wing County Drug Problem In New, Collaborative Way

Community Roundtable Held To Address Drug Problem In Crow Wing County

Brainerd Chamber Hosts Active Shooter Preparedness Workshop

Inmate Who Escaped From Authorities In Bemidji Taken Back Into Custody

Latest Story

Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Discharge Of A Firearm

According to the Aitkin County Sherriff’s Office, a man was arrested for assault and reckless discharge of a firearm in Hazelton Township
Posted on Aug. 16 2019

Latest Stories

Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Discharge Of A Firearm

Posted on Aug. 16 2019

Man Who Attacked Brainerd High School Teacher In Locker Room Sentenced

Posted on Aug. 16 2019

Memorial Blood Center's Bloodmobile Is In Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Fishing Tips: Lines

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Local Driver Is Ready For Lucas Oil NHRA Drag Races At BIR

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.