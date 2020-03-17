Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Main Office To Close

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Sheriff, Scott Goddard, announced in a press release that the Sheriff’s main office and jail lobby areas will be closed to the public through March 31st.

“We will continue to serve our community with our focus on keeping our personnel safe and healthy so we can respond to calls for help in our community. Closing our front lobby and jail will help limit the personal contact that we have with our public. We are looking for any and all ways we can limit our exposure while remaining ready to respond to help our people” said Sheriff Goddard.

He also went on to state, “I have been in law enforcement for a number of years, never before have I seen a local, state and national response to what we are currently facing. In times like this, we will show that we are Minnesota Nice and look out for all of those who live and visit where we are blessed to call home. Please take the time to call and check in on those you know who are in need of basic supplies or suffer from health issues and do your part to practice proper hygiene, maintain social distance guidelines and stay home if you are not feeling well. We will get through this and I pray that we find ourselves better for the challenges that we face.”

The public is encouraged to call 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency related

issues, please contact the sheriff’s office by phone at (218) 829-4749.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today