Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Main Office To Close

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 17 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff, Scott Goddard, announced in a press release that the Sheriff’s main office and jail lobby areas will be closed to the public through March 31st.

“We will continue to serve our community with our focus on keeping our personnel safe and healthy so we can respond to calls for help in our community. Closing our front lobby and jail will help limit the personal contact that we have with our public. We are looking for any and all ways we can limit our exposure while remaining ready to respond to help our people” said Sheriff Goddard.

He also went on to state, “I have been in law enforcement for a number of years, never before have I seen a local, state and national response to what we are currently facing. In times like this, we will show that we are Minnesota Nice and look out for all of those who live and visit where we are blessed to call home. Please take the time to call and check in on those you know who are in need of basic supplies or suffer from health issues and do your part to practice proper hygiene, maintain social distance guidelines and stay home if you are not feeling well. We will get through this and I pray that we find ourselves better for the challenges that we face.”

The public is encouraged to call 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency related
issues, please contact the sheriff’s office by phone at (218) 829-4749.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Gov. Walz Orders Closures of Bars, Restaurants, Businesses To Curb COVID-19

Schools In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Closures

Officials in the Bemidji Area Discuss Plans and Preparations For COVID-19

Coronavirus Regulations Impact Brainerd Area Churches

Latest Stories

Five BSU Men's Hockey Players Earn All-WCHA Honors

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Netting Planned After Capture of Invasive Carp on Mississippi River

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Gov. Walz Orders Closures of Bars, Restaurants, Businesses To Curb COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Schools In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Closures

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Officials in the Bemidji Area Discuss Plans and Preparations For COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 17 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.