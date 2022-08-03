Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Brainerd Man Following Pursuit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd man with several outstanding felonies has been arrested and is in custody following a foot chase on August 2nd.

According to a press release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard, deputies attempted to arrest 42-year-old Michael Payne of Brainerd due to multiple felony warrants against him. Upon arriving to a home on Hilltop View Road near South Long Lake, Payne fled the residence on foot. A chase ensued, leading to Payne’s capture and arrest near the water’s edge of South Long Lake. Deputies took Payne into custody at Crow Wing County Jail with no incident.

Currently, multiple charges are pending. Payne is facing one count of engaging in stalking and three counts of drug charges. One count is in the 1st degree and two are 5th degree felonies.

The Crow Wing County Drone Team, members of the Tactical Response Team and a Morrison County K9 unit assisted the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension, Brainerd Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Brainerd Fire Department, and North Ambulance also assisted on the scene.

