Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Brainerd Man Following Pursuit

Mary BalstadAug. 3 2022

Michael Payne
Credit: Crow Wing County Jail Roster

A Brainerd man with several outstanding felonies has been arrested and is in custody following a foot chase on August 2nd.

According to a press release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard, deputies attempted to arrest 42-year-old Michael Payne of Brainerd due to multiple felony warrants against him. Upon arriving to a home on Hilltop View Road near South Long Lake, Payne fled the residence on foot. A chase ensued, leading to Payne’s capture and arrest near the water’s edge of South Long Lake. Deputies took Payne into custody at Crow Wing County Jail with no incident.

Currently, multiple charges are pending. Payne is facing one count of engaging in stalking and three counts of drug charges. One count is in the 1st degree and two are 5th degree felonies.

The Crow Wing County Drone Team, members of the Tactical Response Team and a Morrison County K9 unit assisted the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension, Brainerd Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Brainerd Fire Department, and North Ambulance also assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

First Baptist Church of Baxter Celebrates 150th Anniversary

Motorcycle Racer at Brainerd International Raceway Killed in Crash Last Friday

Northwoods Adventure: Opening Day at 2022 Crow Wing County Fair

Minnesota Case Weighs Right to Emergency Contraception

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.