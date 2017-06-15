Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department Gives Life Saving Award For Ice Rescue

Two individuals were recognized by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office for saving the life of a man who had fallen through the ice near Nisswa last March.

Gary Dami was fishing on Gladstone Lake about 500 feet from the public water access when he fell through the ice. Ronald Odash and Spencer Bobst saw Dami fall through the ice. Odash called 9-1-1 and drove to the lake. Bobst ventured onto the lake with an extension ladder.

Gary Dami was glad he was able to see the heroes receive the award. “I really want to thank Spencer and Ron for the quick response. Getting that extension ladder out to me and allowing me to get up on top of it and waiting for the firemen to get there to get me off the ice. The very quick decisive action led to my rescue.”

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Captain Scott Goddard, nominated the men for the Minnesota DNR life saving award. “Without the quick action of Ronald Odash and Spencer Bobst this incident could have easily resulted in a body recovery effort not a rescue. Their immediate action was truly heroic.”