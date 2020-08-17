Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department Executes Two Drug Warrants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Sheriff, Scott Goddard, confirmed this morning that there were two drug warrants executed last week within the county.

The first drug bust came on Wednesday, August 12th, when the Crow Wing County Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division executed a narcotic search warrant at a house on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in northeast Brainerd.

Two adults, according to Sheriff Goddard, were arrested on weapons and controlled substance crime charges. Both were taken and housed at Crow Wing county Jail.

The second drug warrant executed came on Friday, August 14th, in Crosby as again the Crow Wing County Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division executed a warrant at a residence located on the 2900 block of State Highway 6.

One man was taken into custody on weapons and controlled substance crime charges.

According the Sheriff Goddard, the street value of the controlled substance seized was about $10,000.

