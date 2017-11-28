Crow Wing County Sheriff Will Retire In 2018

After 12 years as the Crow Wing County Sheriff and 31 total years of law enforcement, Sheriff Todd Dahl plans to retire at the end of his term in 2018.

Dahl will retire with Chief Deputy Lasher after serving the community together for many years. Dahl attended Brainerd High School, graduated from Bemidji State and has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, starting in 1986 working with the water patrol.

Hoping to fill that position in the 2018 election is current Captain Scott Goddard of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Goddard has been with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office for the past 18 years and involved with law enforcement for the last 22 years.

His campaign is built on the four key points of service, leadership, experience and compassion.