Crow Wing County Sheriff Sergeant Awarded Medal Of Valor

Crow Wing County Sheriff Sgt. Adam Kronstedt has been awarded the Medal of Valor from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association for his life saving efforts to save a drowning victim.

The award was presented to Sgt. Kronstedt at their winter conference held on December 10, 2018 in Alexandria.

On June 7, 2018 Sgt. Kronstedt responded to a call of a male in the water who was yelling for help on Gilbert Lake north of Brainerd. Sgt. Kronstedt grabbed a life jacket and rope and entered the water. He swam into a channel in the area where the male was last seen and dove under the water, eventually resurfacing with the male victim.

The 66-year-old Brainerd man who was drowning was immediately transferred to an ambulance. Lifesaving measures were performed on the scene but paramedics were unable to save him.

According to Chief Deputy Dennis Lasher, “Sgt. Kronstedt’s bravery and self-sacrifice undoubtedly involved risk to his own life in an attempt to save another. This performance of duty by Sgt. Kronstedt is a common standard of his extraordinary merit.”