Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard Seeking Re-Election
Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard announced plans today to seek re-election this fall.
Goddard was first elected Sheriff in 2018. He began his career as an officer with the Breezy Point Police Department and has also worked with the Pequot Lakes Police Department. Prior to becoming a sheriff, Goddard also served Crow Wing County as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, lieutenant, and captain.
Former Crow Wing County Sheriff and current Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang has also announced plans to run for the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s position this fall.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.