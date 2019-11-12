Crow Wing County Sheriff Investigating Death Of Infant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant who was found unresponsive today at a home in Crow Wing Township.

Sheriff Scott Goddard says deputies and first responders were called to the home around 2:00 p.m.

Life saving measures were performed on the infant when they arrived but the infant was pronounced dead at a short time later at Essentia St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

Goddard says investigators along with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the cause of death and more information will be available at a later date.

