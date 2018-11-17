Crow Wing County Sheriff-Elect Scott Goddard Announces His Chief Deputy

Crow Wing County knows Scott Goddard will be their next sheriff, but Goddard did not have a running mate for Chief Deputy during his campaign.

Today, Goddard officially announced that he will appoint Dave Fischer to the Chief Deputy position. Although he never made the information public, If Goddard won the election, he knew he was going to appoint Fischer long before the campaign even started.

Fischer started with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in 1996 as a correction officer and has risen through the ranks to his current position as Operations Lieutenant. Goddard says Fischer is a leader which is important as Chief Deputy, and together they bring 45 years of experience to their new positions.

There will be a ceremony held for Goddard and Fischer at Pequot Lakes High School on January 9th, where they will officially become Crow Wing County Sheriff and Chief Deputy.

To hear more from Goddard and Fischer, watch the video below.