Crow Wing County Sheriff Discusses Recent Rise in Cybercrime, Scams

Crow Wing County is seeing an increase in cybercrime around the area. Sheriff Eric Klang notified the board about the recent rise in scams during a meeting earlier this month.

There, he detailed a variety of different methods scammers are using, from romance and IRS scams to package and toll-free schemes. But Klang also discussed the telltale signs those at risk should look for to avoid falling victim to the elaborate ploys.

“Any time somebody asks you for money that you’ve never met or you don’t know, that’s going to be a scam,” Klang told Lakeland News. “Or if they’re asking you for money to get something in return, that’s going to be a scam. If you’ve ever tried to call the IRS, you can’t get through. And if you do make it through, you’re on the phone for at least three hours. They don’t have time to call you, they’re never going to call you.”

Anyone that has been scammed can report it to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and to the Federal Trade Commission at its website.