Crow Wing County Sheriff Details Child Tractor Accident

Crow Wing County Sheriff, Scott Goddard,released the latest details on a 4-year-old child’s tractor accident that resulted in an emergency airlift to from Essentia Hospital to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital.

Sheriff Goddard released the following about the accident on Saturday afternoon:

“Deputies and Nisswa officers responded to a medical at 17201 Hwy 371, in

First Assessment Township. It was learned that 4 year old boy was sitting on the operators lap while a skid-steer tractor was in use. The child’s was injured in the arm mechanism of the tractor when he

leaned forward in the cab. The child underwent surgery to repair internal injuries.”

