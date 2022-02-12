Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Sheriff Concerned About Influx of Mental Health Calls

Ryan BowlerFeb. 11 2022

In 2021, Crow Wing County experienced a dramatic increase in mental health calls to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Scott Goddard sees this as a major concern and is still searching for a good solution to how to better handle the abundance of mental health calls.

It hasn’t even been a full two months into 2022, and Crow Wing County is already seeing data that suggests that the increase in mental health calls will continue to climb at a dramatic rate again this year. The Sheriff’s Office alone is currently averaging one call related to mental health issues a day. That average only includes the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, and not surrounding offices like the Brainerd and Baxter Police Departments.

Sheriff Goddard says that there is not full-proof plan set in place yet, but they have begun working closely with social service workers and are leaning into the idea of having mental health professionals work alongside officers on these mental health calls. The Sheriff’s Office also wants to reassure the community that they are here to help, and if you are dealing with a mental health issues, even though they are not experts, they will help anyway they can.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

36 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,857 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

39 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,462 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Hospitals Understaffed Due to Omicron Surge in Crow Wing County

Northwoods Adventure: Warm Temps Encourage Getting Out and Biking

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.