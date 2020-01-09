Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Sheriff Asking For Help In Locating Brainerd Woman

Malaak KhattabJan. 9 2020

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an individual who has been reported as missing.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County, 34-year-old Jenna Kaye Bartylla of Brainerd has been reported missing by family members. She was last seen on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at a residence south of Brainerd.  Her purse and phone were left behind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749, and ask to speak with an investigator.

