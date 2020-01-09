Crow Wing County Sheriff Asking For Help In Locating Brainerd Woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an individual who has been reported as missing.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County, 34-year-old Jenna Kaye Bartylla of Brainerd has been reported missing by family members. She was last seen on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at a residence south of Brainerd. Her purse and phone were left behind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749, and ask to speak with an investigator.

