Crow Wing County Sets Up Snow Plow Plan for if Drivers Get COVID-19

Crow Wing County and Anderson Brothers Construction have signed a deal that would allow construction drivers to help out with snow plowing if drivers get sick with COVID-19.

“When we think about some of the services that we provide like public safety, these are essential services that we really do not have a choice,” said Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle. “If we don’t do these things, we shut down the entire community.”

According to Houle, there are 16 snow plow drivers in Crow Wing County. Because the construction drivers have Class A driver’s licenses, they can operate a snow plow truck. The drivers will not be taking any formal training, but Houle says if they get behind the wheel, they need to do just two things.

“The front plow has to go down on the ground and the salt and sander has to be operated from the back,” Houle said.

If construction workers have to get behind the wheel, Houle knows the job won’t be done the best, but it is all about having a plan.

“They won’t have the same experience as our drivers, but it is a recognition of how essential this function is,” Houle said. “We cannot shut down our community because of a snowstorm.”

The plan also says Anderson Brothers can assist with emergency road maintenance and repairs.

