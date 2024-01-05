Crow Wing County Sets Timber Plans For 2024

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Board set the timber cutting plan goals involving over 1,300 acres for 2024 last week.

The county’s 2024 harvest plan’s comprised of 665 acres of aspen, 5 acres of birch 249 acres of oak thinning, 162 acres of oak final…66 acres of northern hardwoods thinning.., 63 acres of northern hardwoods final, 93 acres of red pine thinning, and finally 23 acres of red pine final.

For more information on the plan, visit www.crowwing.us.

