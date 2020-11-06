Crow Wing County Sees Record Turnout in 2020 Election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County set a record this year for the highest number of voters in an election.

Combining early voting, absentee voting, and votes on Election Day, 85.5% of registered voters cast their ballots in Crow Wing County. While election officials kept voters moving along while following safety measures, they noticed turnout was steady and that there was a lot of voter enthusiasm this year.

That number can still rise because any ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3 will still be counted.

