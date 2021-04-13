Crow Wing County Sees Large Increase in Land Use Permits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Just over 1,100 land use permits were issued by Crow Wing County in 2020.

According to a end-of-the-year report by the County Land Services Department, permit numbers grew by 25% compared to 2019. 890 permits were issued in 2019 compared to 843 in 2018.

Crow Wing County has an online permitting system that allows applicants to apply, pay and print out permits online.

